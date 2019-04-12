BEAUTIFUL's Chilina Kennedy Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Tomorrow is going to be one fine day because Chilina Kennedy, who's playing Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Toronto, is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! Make sure to tune in to go behind-the-scenes of the hit musical for a two-show day at the Princess of Wales Theatre. It's sure to be some kind of wonderful that you won't want to miss!

Chilina returns home to play Carole King in Toronto after performing the role in Beautiful on Broadway for over 1000 performances. Broadway: Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's Jesus Christ Superstar. First National Tour: Sophie in Mamma Mia! Selected regional: Pheobe D'Ysquith in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Connecticut and San Diego Critics Circle nominations), Evangeline in Evangeline (original production and album), Ross Petty's panto The Little Mermaid (Toronto Theatre Critics' Award), Binky in This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company), Cindy in A Sign of the Times (Delaware Theater Company), three seasons at the Stratford Festival including Maria in Gary Griffin's West Side Story, three seasons at the Shaw Festival and The Lord of the Rings (world premiere, Toronto). Chilina co-wrote a new musical with Eric Holmes (The Good Fight) based on music from her album What You Find in a Bottle. She is also the artistic producer of Eclipse Theatre Company (Toronto).

Says Kennedy, "I am so excited to be coming home to Toronto to play Carole King in Beautiful, this time at the Princess of Wales Theatre! I love this show and I think audiences will be blown away by both the music and the powerful story."

With a book by Tony and Academy Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. The show recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (125 West 43 Street), where it has broken all box office records and is the highest grossing production in the Theatre's history.

BEAUTIFUL has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.





