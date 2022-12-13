Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEAUTIFUL, RAGTIME, RENT And More Announced for Broadway At Music Circus 2023 Season

The season also includes Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Music Man, and The Addams Family.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Broadway Sacramento has announced the lineup for the 2023 Broadway At Music Circus season, which begins June 13 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

The season includes four Broadway At Music Circus premieres, BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and RENT, along with the classic musicals THE MUSIC MAN and RAGTIME. The one-week productions run every other week throughout the summer, with the season's final performance of RENT on August 27.

Current season ticketholders can renew their subscriptions from Dec. 5, 2022 through Jan. 13, 2023. Groups of 10 or more people can reserve tickets starting Feb. 6. New subscriptions and single-show tickets will go on sale Feb. 13. Tickets will be available by calling or visiting the Broadway Sacramento Box Office, 1419 H Street in downtown Sacramento, (916) 557-1999. For more information: BroadwaySacramento.com.

For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

2023 Broadway At Music Circus Season

June 13-18

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

June 27-July 2

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

July 11-16

THE MUSIC MAN

July 25-30

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

August 8-13

RAGTIME

August 22-27

RENT

TodayTix Black Friday

