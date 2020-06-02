BC/EFA Will Donate $25K to Racial Justice Organization, Color of Change
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola has just announced that the organization will donate $25,000 to Color of Change- the nation's largest online racial justice organization. The official statement reads:
To all in our community -
Rooted deep in the history and identity of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a commitment to being a voice for those who've been silenced and marginalized. And as we reel from all that is happening in front of us, feeling anger and despair, we stand with those who walk in fear simply for being black. We see you. We care. Black lives matter.
Words, though, must come with action. So on behalf of Broadway and the entire theater community, Broadway Cares is making a $25,000 donation today to Color of Change. They are doing difficult, important, immediate work - from challenging injustice and holding leaders accountable to changing our country's systems of inequality. This donation is just one small step in a long-standing commitment.
Our organization pledges to hold ourselves accountable and amplify the voices of people of color in our industry and beyond. We will continue to listen and educate ourselves, and call out others, on how we can best lift up our black colleagues, artists, community members and supporters. Lives depend on it.
The fight does not end today. And our intensity and passion will not waver.
Speaking for all of us at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, we stand together.
In solidarity,
Tom Viola
Executive Director
