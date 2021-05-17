BANDSTAND Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott to Stream Memorial Day Weekend

Broadway On Demand is celebrating Memorial Day once again with a streaming encore presentation of Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor's electrifying Broadway musical Bandstand, this Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 28 - Monday, May 31.

The streaming event will kick-off at 7:30 PM ET with an exclusive, free, pre-show event, "A Salute to Bandstand," hosted by original star Corey Cott and featuring director and three-time Tony Award®-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand writers Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, and the show's Tony Award-winning costume designer, Paloma Young.

Following the 30-minute pre-show event, the full production of the acclaimed Broadway musical will stream at 8:00 PM ET for $6.99. Viewers will be able to watch both the pre-show event and full Broadway production of the musical, for a 24-hour rental period, through May 31, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

In Bandstand, it's 1945 and the boys are back. With American soldiers returning home, singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski dreams of rebuilding his life, forgetting his demons, and hopes for everything to be just like it was before. When NBC announces a national competition, a 'Tribute To The Troops,' Donny joins forces with a motley group of musicians, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen: a band of veterans. On their journey, they fight to have their voices heard, struggle to trust each other, and together must make a sacrifice that could end it all.

BANDSTAND: The Broadway Musical on Screen was initially released in movie theaters nationwide in June 2018 by Fathom Events, in special partnership with the military non-profit TAPS, which cares for the families of America's fallen heroes. Due to the success of the initial film release, an encore presentation took place in November 2018. The Broadway musical was also the first live entertainment production ever to be "6 Certified" by Got Your 6, for its accurate portrayal of the veteran experience. Bandstand was streamed on Playbill.com on April 10, 2020.