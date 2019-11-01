Award-Winning Storyteller Anoush Froundjian Will Debut Solo Show ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW
Award-Winning storyteller Anoush Froundjian will debut her solo show ONE WOMAN, UNDER BROW at The Peoples Improv Theater's (The PIT) SoloCom festival. The show will take place on November 23rd at 8PM and features stories about growing up as an Armenian American and addresses the cultural differences between my background and that of "normal" society, revealing how it has both torn down and reshaped the life of a child and now (semi) adjusted adult.
Link to The Peoples Improv Theater https://thepit-nyc.com;
Ticket link: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/lagina-hill-anoush-froundjian
SOLOCOM is a festival of new solo work, all shows presented are 75%-100% new material and created specifically for the fest. SOLOCOM's goal is to push artists to create a show that is meaningful, personal and to follow the fear.
