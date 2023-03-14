Authors Rita Mae Brown and Felice Cohen Will Speak Together in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of 'Rubyfruit Jungle'

New York Times bestselling author, pioneering LGBT-rights activist, and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Rita Mae Brown, will be sitting down with Felice Cohen, author of the award-winning memoir Half In: A Coming-of-Age Memoir of Forbidden Love (who is also known nationally and internationally as the woman who lived in one of the world's smallest apartments) for an author discussion in New York City.

The Center, in partnership with The Bureau of General Services Queer Division, will be hosting this event on Thursday, March 30th from 7-9 p.m. Critically acclaimed author Rita Mae Brown and award-winning author Felice Cohen will discuss the seminal works of Rita Mae Brown, and meditate on writing and life as an author.

Rubyfruit Jungle is the first milestone novel in the extraordinary career of one of this country's most distinctive writers. Bawdy and moving, the ultimate word-of-mouth bestseller, Rubyfruit Jungle is about growing up a lesbian in America - and living happily ever after.

New York Times bestselling author, pioneering LGBT rights activist, and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Rita Mae Brown has written more than 70 books in a variety of genres. From her groundbreaking coming-of-age novel, Rubyfruit Jungle to the popular long-running "Mrs. Murphy/Sneaky Pie Brown" murder mystery series, Ms. Brown has been delighting audiences for over five decades. An animal lover and humane hunter, Brown is a Master and Huntsman of the Oak Ridge Fox Hunt Club (where they chase scent rather than kill foxes). She lives outside Charlottesville, VA, on a 600-acre farm with her many cats, dogs, and horses.

Felice Cohen is the award-winning author of the bestselling books Half In: A Coming-of-Age Memoir of Forbidden, 90 Lessons for Living Large in 90 Square Feet (...or More) and the universally loved What Papa Told Me, about her grandfather's life before, during, and after the Holocaust. Felice has been featured on Good Morning America, NBC, CBS, NPR, Time, Globe & Mail, New York Daily News, the Daily Mail, and more. Felice splits her time between New York City and Cape Cod.