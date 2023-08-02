August Event Lineup Revealed at The South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum announces the full roster of exhibitions and events at 12 Fulton Street and on Pier 16 this August. Tickets are now on sale to Sail New York Harbor with the Seaport Museum aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker.

The Museum recently announced a Pay What You Wish General Admission ticketing model that allows everyone to access General Admission to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and three exhibitions--at whatever price is right for you. Guests are also invited to add free guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose and hands-on maritime-inspired family activities to their visit. Frequent programs include panel discussions, arts activities, book talks, film screenings, seasonal celebrations, walking tours, vinyasa on a vessel, printing demonstrations, lectures, and much more. To learn more about the Seaport Museum and its August activities, visit seaportmuseum.org.

SOUTH STREET SEAPORT MUSEUM 2023 SAILING SEASON

The Summer Sailing Season for the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker has begun and runs through October. The Museum's experiences on the water offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of National Register-listed vessels. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Tickets to sail on these two historical vessels range from $15-$70 and are now on sale. seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor

Sail New York Harbor on the 1885 Schooner Pioneer | Wednesday-Sunday | $20-$70

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's two-hour daytime, Launch and Learn, and sunset sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! Guests on board have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back, relax, and soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Take a Ride on the 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker | Saturday and Sunday | $15-$30

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! On these 75-minute rides you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. This experience is particularly popular with tweens, teens, and boat enthusiasts! seaportmuseum.org/decker

PAY WHAT YOU WISH GENERAL ADMISSION

General Admission tickets to the Seaport Museum are Pay What You Wish during all regular open hours Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm. Tickets are available at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Online General Admission registration begins at $1. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission. General Admission tickets include:

1885 Tall Ship Wavertree | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | Pier 16

Tour the flagship of the Museum's fleet to learn how people worked and lived aboard 19th century cargo sailing vessels--from the captain, to the ship's officers, cook, and crew. seaportmuseum.org/wavertree

1908 Lightship Ambrose | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | Pier 16

Tour this floating lighthouse that guarded the largest shipping channel in and out of the ports of New York and New Jersey and played an important role in the immigrant experience. Timed-entry is required. seaportmuseum.org/ambrose

South Street and the Rise Of New York | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

In this exhibit learn the roles the Seaport and South Street played in securing New York's place as America's largest city and its rise as the world's busiest port by the 20th century. seaportmuseum.org/rise

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914 | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

Come experience this popular exhibition that examines the dichotomy between First Class and Third Class passengers aboard early 20th century ocean liners. seaportmuseum.org/millions

Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle | Wednesday-Sunday | 11am-5pm | 12 Fulton St

Huge immersive murals throughout this interactive exhibition bring your family into Eric Carle's books A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. seaportmuseum.org/seaport-discovery

Family Activity Weekends Saturdays & Sundays | 11am-5pm | Wavertree

Kids of all ages are invited to participate in hands-on activities that illuminate maritime history and life at sea while enhancing their trip to see Museum's historic ships and exhibitions. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

BOWNE & CO. | 209-211 WATER ST.

Established by Robert Bowne in 1775, Bowne & Co. holds the distinction of being New York's oldest operating business under the same name. Today, it is comprised of the Bowne & Co. Printing Office--a workspace that continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing using seven historic presses from South Street Seaport Museum's working collection--and Bowne & Co. Stationers, a 19th century-style emporium selling gifts and fine goods. seaportmuseum.org/bowne-co-stationers

Fresh Prints | August 3 | 6pm | 211 Water Street | Free

In this monthly free open house see how the designers at Bowne & Co. lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection. Advanced registration is required for this free workshop. All participants get to take home the prints they make during the evening. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints

Print Your Own Stationery | August 26 | 12pm | 211 Water Street | $100

In this immersive 3-hour program you help produce your own custom set of stationery--from start to finish. You get to set type, mix ink, cut paper, and print using a 19th century press. All participants get to take home their set of custom-made stationery. Registration is required. seaportmuseum.org/stationery-workshop

ONLY THIS AUGUST

Coenties Slip: Changing American Art | August 2 | 6pm | Wavertree | Free

In mid-20th century New York, on a landfilled street of lower Manhattan-named after 17th century Dutch settlers-a group of artists changed American art forever. In this compelling book talk celebrating the release of The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever, author Prudence Peiffer will join in conversation with moderator Ada Calhoun to capture this defining moment in American art and the profound role that place plays in creativity. Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/the-slip

Wavertree Golden Hours | August 4, 11, 18, 25 | 5-7pm | Wavertree | Free

Experience extended summer hours aboard the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree every Friday through August 25! Come and take a self-guided early evening tour of this captivating historic vessel while enjoying the breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights. The illuminated skylines during the magical Golden Hour will cast a golden hue across the city and waterfront. seaportmuseum.org/golden-hours

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport Walking Tour | August 5, 16, 26, 30 | Various times | South Street Seaport | $40

This interactive 90-minute walking tour will take participants on a winding journey that unravels the darker past of the South Street Seaport Historic District and Lower Manhattan. Created with support from the Alliance for Downtown New York's Walking Tour Incubator program, Sinister Secrets of the Seaport will tell the scandalous, dubious, and sinister tales lurking in the cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront. Throughout this tour, your guide will share historical stories ripped from the headlines of newspapers and publications from the 1790s to the 1990s that provide a new perspective on the history of the area that helped to make New York a global metropolis. Ages 13 and up, registration required. seaportmuseum.org/sinister-secrets

RECURRING SUMMER PROGRAMS, EVENTS, AND HAPPENINGS:

Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music | August 6 | 2-4pm | Wavertree | Free

The Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music program, the original NYC Chantey Sing, continues the first Sunday of every month. This summer, the Chantey Sing takes place outdoors aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree! The August Chantey Sing will be hosted by Deirdre Murtha. Registration is encouraged but walk ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing

Forging Maritime Metals | August 12 | 12-2pm | Pier 16 | Free

Drop-in for a live metalworking demonstration on Pier 16 that delve into the role of blacksmiths during the Age of Sail and learn about the construction and maintenance of historic vessels such as Wavertree. No registration needed. This activity takes place outdoors at Pier 16 and walk-ups are welcome. seaportmuseum.org/blacksmith-demonstrations

Vinyasa on a Vessel | August 13 | 8am, 9am | Wavertree | Free

Vinyasa-based yoga practice takes place on the deck of Wavertree monthly! Start your Sunday with a mindful 60-minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the historic tall ship Wavertree. This mindful and physical practice is accessible for all levels. If advanced registration is full, you are encouraged to try our in-person cancellation line, starting 10 minutes before each class. seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa

Launch and Learn: History on the Harbor | August 20 | 4pm | Pier 16 | $20-$50

On this enjoyable and educational afternoon, the 1885 schooner Pioneer will take us on a captivating voyage through New York Harbor while historian Stefan Dreisbach-Williams takes us on an educational journey through the history of the Harbor, estuaries, and maritime network of New York City. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer-program-sail

Seaport Museum x Urban Archive Virtual Guided Walking Tours | Free

The Seaport Museum partners with Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery to find ways to reinterpret and approach archival collections through new digital alternatives. Take one of our virtual tours of lower Manhattan and the South Street Seaport Historic District or download the Urban Archive iPhone app from their page to experience our virtual stories and tours. seaportmuseum.org/seaport-museum-x-urban-archive

Be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.