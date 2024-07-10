Audra McDonald, Richard Kind & More Broadway Alums Set to Appear in Indie Film THE AUCTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deadline has reported that Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Richard Kind, Mary Louise Parker, K. Todd Freeman, and Ben Vereen will all be leading a new independent film from William Atticus Parker, the son of Mary-Louise Parker.

It is a family affair for the Parkers, as the movie will also feature an original song penned by William's sister, Ash.

Titled The Auction, the film is a loose adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel And Then There Were None. It is described by writer/director Parker as “a workplace drama with elements of fantasy and horror.” Production is slated to begin this summer in New York.

This will be Parker's third feature film following 2022's Forty Winks with Susan Sarandon and John Turturro and Atrabilious, starring Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright.

The Auction is produced by Parker, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, and Cory Asinofsky. Parker will also make his feature acting debut in the film.

Read more at Deadline