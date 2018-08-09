Audra McDonald, Caissie Levy and More to Sleep Out For Homeless Youth



Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, Keala Settle, Capathia Jenkins, Jason Ralph, Darius de Hass, Caissie Levy, Jeff Calhoun, Molly Quinn, Sam Pinkleton, Angela Grovey, Michael McElroy, Rita Harvey, Rachel Sussman, Diana DiMenna, Michael Zegen, and over 90 more from stage and screen to sleep on the streets of New York City in solidarity with youth overcoming homelessness at Covenant House

On August 20th, over 90 caring members from the Broadway and Hollywood community will be sleeping on the streets of New York City in support of young people overcoming homelessness at Covenant House.

The Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage & Screen will include sixth-time Sleep Out participant Rachel Brosnahan, recently nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Miriam "Midge" Maisel in the hit Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"This Sleep Out is not about pretending to be homeless, it's a powerful act of solidarity with the 4.2 million young people who experience homelessness each year," said Rachel. "I've slept out multiple times with Covenant House, and each time has been a life-changing experience, a unique way to get to know some of these brave young people overcoming homelessness.

"It is an event that will profoundly change the life of anyone who participates, and I'm honored and excited to be sleeping out again on August 20th," said Rachel, who recently joined the International Board of Directors at Covenant House. "This year I'm excited to announce I'll be sleeping out with Team The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the funds we raise will go directly to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical attention, as well as job training, educational assistance to help young people follow their dreams."

Audra McDonald, the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, and also a member of the Covenant House International Board of Directors, will be joining Rachel at the Sleep Out on August 20th.

"Every person who sleeps out gets the opportunity to meet some of the Covenant House kids, so homeless youth are no longer the distant, camouflaged strangers we too often pass on the streets," said Audra. "I am not under the delusion that one night on the street is anything like what homeless kids endure. But the kids at Covenant House know that too, they get it. Each time I've slept out, I've found that the young people at Covenant House are genuinely touched that anyone would take even one night out of their lives to care, and that is what this Sleep Out movement is all about. It is a life-changing, life-affirming event."

"With all that is going on in the world, I am energized to love as hard as I can," said Broadway star and Covenant House International Board Member Capathia Jenkins, a driving force behind the founding of the first Broadway Sleep Out in 2013. "I'm honored to be a part of the Broadway community as we step up to this worthy cause with our hearts wide open for the sixth consecutive year. These extraordinary kids of Covenant House continue to feed my soul."

"We're so honored to have Rachel and Audra and Capathia and all these amazing, talented people from Broadway and Hollywood in our Sleep Out movement," said Kevin Ryan, President and CEO of Covenant House. "These are people who give so freely of their time and talent. The stage and screen community is one of our biggest champions ... the unity they display when they come together in solidarity on this night shows how dedicated they are to ending youth homelessness. Their love is oxygen to our young people at Covenant House."

The Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage & Screen begins with the young people of Covenant House meeting and speaking with the Sleep Out participants at the crisis shelter at 460 W 41st Street at 7 pm. Participants will then receive cardboard boxes, sleeping bags, and a piece of pavement and sleep outside until the following morning.

Sleep Out: Stage and Screen will be held on August 20th, 2018. To sign up or to support the participants, go towww.sleepoutstageandscreen.org.







