Attend The Tony Awards Ceremony, Dress Rehearsal & More Through Charity Sweepstakes

You now have the opportunity to win a behind-the-scenes Tony Awards experience: TheTonysVIP.com.

The campaign is raising funds for The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League Foundation.

You can win access for two at the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023; attend the official Tony Awards dress rehearsal; experience an exclusive VIP photo-op; take home the "Wall of Inspiration" signed by Broadway's best like Ariana DeBose, Lea Michele, and Jonathan Groff; receive roundtrip airfare for you and a guest, plus hotel accommodation for two nights for you and a guest.

All the grand prize information is on the campaign page (TheTonysVIP.com).

The sweepstakes closes May 21st.