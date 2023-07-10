Atlantic Theater Company's DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of Performances

 Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in this new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company's DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Enters Final Week of Performances

Atlantic Theater Company’s world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, is now in its final week of performances. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical with a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, began performances May 5, opened to rave reviews on June 5, and was extended twice at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street) where it must close July 16, 2023. From the moment the show was announced on January 20, the engagement became the fastest selling production in Atlantic Theater Company’s history.

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

 Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in this searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

 Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

 Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeldserves as the production stage manager. 

In association with Alchemation and Mark Cortale.

 Schedule:

Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.




