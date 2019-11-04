Atlantic Records Will Release JAGGED LITTLE PILL Original Broadway Cast Album in December

Atlantic Records has announced the release of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," the official companion to the hugely anticipated new musical inspired by the groundbreaking album by Alanis Morissette. The eagerly awaited album is available now for pre-order HERE; all pre-orders will be joined by an instant grat download of "You Learn" which is streaming HERE now. In addition, the track's official companion video is streaming now HERE following its exclusive premiere via Entertainment Weekly earlier today. "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" arrives Friday, December 6th at all music retailers and streaming services.

Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," JAGGED LITTLE PILL officially opens at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5th following a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year; preview performances began last night. For the very first time in Broadway history, the musical and label are joining forces in offering a special ticket-and-album bundle for fans - ticket purchases for select performances will be accompanied by a digital download of "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)". For complete details, visit jaggedlittlepill.com/tickets.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" features all-new renditions of songs originally featured on Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 debut album co-written by Glenn Ballard - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - along with other selections from her extensive catalog, and two new songs - "Smiling" and "Predator" - written expressly for the musical by Morissette & Michael Farrell. The album is produced by Neal Avron & Tom Kitt and co-produced by Pete Ganbarg, Craig Rosen, Michael Parker, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

"When Eva Price called me a little over two years ago to ask if Atlantic would be interested in partnering with her, Vivek and Arvind on the cast recording of JAGGED LITTLE PILL," said Atlantic Records President of A&R, Pete Ganbarg, "I said yes before she even finished asking the question. Alanis' album is such a seminal recording that the opportunity to re-introduce these songs in a modern, dramaturgical context for a new generation is something we're thrilled to be a part of. Add Diablo Cody's compelling book, Tom Kitt's brilliant arrangements, incredible performances by our cast and band, and Neal Avron and Tom's boundary-pushing production and this album is everything we had hoped it would be. We couldn't be more excited to be sharing the cast recording of JAGGED LITTLE PILL with the world."

"When producing records, I look for music that will elicit emotion from the listener," adds Producer Neal Avron, "Alanis's iconic album, Jagged Little Pill, is absolutely fearless in that regard. I am thrilled to take this groundbreaking music, along with Tom Kitt, help turn it into the Broadway cast album."

"I remember so clearly that moment in time when the force of nature that is Alanis Morissette entered my life with her brilliant artistry," says Tom Kitt (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger). "And now, it is a great privilege to collaborate with Alanis in realizing both this new theatrical adaptation of her work, and this cast recording. I am so grateful to Alanis and to Glen Ballard for creating this seminal album and for trusting me to play a role in bringing it to the theater where I know audiences will feel its power the way I did. Thank you to Neal Avron, Atlantic Records, and our brilliant cast and musicians who poured their musical hearts into this recording to make something we are all deeply proud of."

The Broadway musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody. Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

"JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" continues Atlantic Records' recent string of landmark Original Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping milestone, "HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)" - currently the best-selling cast album of all time with 6x platinum certification - and 2018's Grammy Award- winning / GOLD certified "DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," along with "HAMILTON," one of only seven cast albums to reach the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last 50 years.





