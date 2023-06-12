Asian Cultural Council Board Of Trustees Elect Josie Cruz Natori As Chairman

Natori has served on ACC's board since 1995 and, in 2000, she helped establish the ACC Philippines Foundation and ACC's affiliate office in Manila.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Asian Cultural Council Board Of Trustees Elect Josie Cruz Natori As Chairman

Today, The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) Board of Trustees elected Josie Cruz Natori as its new Chairman. Natori has served on ACC's board since 1995 and, in 2000, she helped establish the ACC Philippines Foundation and ACC's affiliate office in Manila—one of ACC's five global offices—where she also serves on the board. She succeeds Wendy O'Neill, who served on ACC's Board since 2009 and as Chairman since 2012. O'Neill was named a Life Trustee at the ACC Board meeting in May. 

﻿

ACC Executive Director Judy Kim said, “Josie Cruz Natori has been a stalwart champion of ACC's mission, generously sharing both her deep-seated passion for the arts and her business acumen for over two decades. On behalf of the staff and alumni, we celebrate our distinguished Trustee in her new role as Chairman. We also express our profound gratitude to Wendy O'Neill for her conscientious leadership, unparalleled service, and rigorous support of ACC's work.”

Josie Cruz Natori said, “My love for the arts began as a child growing up in Manila studying piano—a lifelong passion. While I adore my work, success in fashion is not enough. I want to be able to give something back, to make a difference in people's lives. Serving as a Trustee, and now taking on the role of Chairman in ACC's New York headquarters, is emblematic of that desire. I look forward to working with the Board and staff to continue providing artists, scholars, and arts professionals with singular opportunities to further expand their practices and pursuits through dynamic cultural exchange.”

 

Since launching the Natori Company, her namesake fashion and international lifestyle brand, in 1977, Natori has been bringing art to life with an East-meets-West sensibility as CEO and Chief Creative Officer. Previously, she had a successful career on Wall Street, becoming the first female vice president of investment banking at Merrill Lynch.

 

In addition to the ACC, Natori sits on the boards of the Orchestra of St. Luke's and the Statue of Liberty–Ellis Island Foundation. She is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and C200 and sits on the board of Westrock Coffee Company. 

 

In 1988, Natori was honored for her achievements with the Galleon award, presented by Corazon Aquino, then President of the Republic of the Philippines. In 2007, she was given the prestigious Lakandula Award from President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, considered the highest honor for a Filipino citizen. Natori was also recognized with Fashion Group International's prestigious Humanitarian Award in 2012.

 

She and her husband Ken Natori currently reside in New York City, making frequent trips to Manila. She credits her entrepreneurial spirit to the matriarchal society of the Philippines where she was inspired from a young age by her grandmother, an entrepreneur, and her mother, a musician and businesswoman. Her father, a self-made man in the construction industry, also played a significant role in inspiring her career choices. Natori continues to embrace, celebrate, and honor her Asian heritage through everything she does.

 

The Asian Cultural Council (ACC) connects artists, humanities scholars, and arts professionals across Asia and the U.S. Through fellowships, grants, achievement awards, public programs, alumni engagement, and other cultural exchange initiatives, ACC aims to build global arts communities whose individual and collective work serves to advance international dialogue for mutual understanding and respect. ACC is headquartered in New York City with global offices in Hong Kong, Manila, Taipei, and Tokyo.

https://www.asianculturalcouncil.org/



RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster Photo
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), they must save their beloved institution. Check out the photo of the poster now!

2
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse!

3
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Photo
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival

Billy Porter and Luke Evans gave a surprise performance of their duet Always Be My Man, at the world premiere screening of OUR SON at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 10th. The song, written by Porter, is featured during the end credits of the film. Watch a video of the performance now!

4
Lupita Nyongo Shares the Message Behind Her Tonys Look Photo
Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Message Behind Her Tony's Look

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the outfit she wore to the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

More Hot Stories For You

Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's LookLupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's Look
French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony AwardsReview Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony AwardsVideo: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You