Ashley Park, Michael R. Jackson and More to be Featured in The American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series

The American Theatre Wing has announced a brand-new season of its entirely revamped Master Class Series. The new line-up of completely free, interactive sessions will feature Pulitzer prize and Obie Award-winning playwright, composer, and lyricist Michael R. Jackson, 6-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Natasha Katz, world-renowned vocal coach Liz Caplan, and Tony and Grammy-nominated actress Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Emily in Paris). ATW Master Classes encourage attendee participation and run for approximately 60 minutes. The current schedule of upcoming classes is listed below, and additional classes will be announced shortly.



ATW Master Classes provide rising creative professionals with exclusive access to advice, insight, and training from the titans of the theatre industry. Each class allows attendees to hear the many and vast ways to finding your way in the business with each featured artist sharing their unique journey and path to success as a creative.



Upcoming ATW Master Classes

Michael R. Jackson - Writing from Yourself (Thursday, June 10th, 6:30PM Eastern)

Liz Caplan - Singing for Non-singers (Tuesday, July 13th, 6:30PM Eastern)

Ashley Park - Musical Theatre Audition Class (Thursday, August 26th, 6:30PM Eastern)

Natasha Katz - Cue-ing a Musical (Date TBA)



