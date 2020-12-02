Ashley Kate Adams to Release #BYOP: BE YOUR OWN PRODUCER Book

Ashley Kate Adams' (Broadway's La Cage Aux Folles, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") first book #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer, the written debut of her best-selling creative consulting business #BYOP, will be published by Morgan James Publishing. True crime podcaster and actor Kristen Seavey will edit the new book. #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer is now accessible for pre-sale at major online retailers, with the official on sale date set for Summer 2021. #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer will be available in big box stores such as Barnes and Noble and Books A Million in conjunction with the Summer 2021 on sale date.

Ashley Kate Adams is an award-winning Actress, Producer & Author who made her Broadway Debut at the age of 23 in the Tony Award Winning Revival of La Cage Aux Folles. She has appeared on television in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Royal Pains" (USA), and in films such as Pitching Tents (Hulu), and 1 Message (Dish Network). She recently won the Best Actress Award at the 2018 New York Theatre Festival for the play Love and originated the role of Carole in A Christmas Carole: A One-Woman Show.

Adams's production company, AKA Studio Productions, has served as the lead producer behind 10 Film & streaming properties including Rules of Cool (Full Screen), Mulligan (LA Film Festival), and Billboard Top 10 album Frankie! the Musical. Her interactive creative consulting venture launched with her production company AKA Studio Productions has proved consistently popular with artists across multi-disciplines all over the country, and she is thrilled to be launching #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer with Morgan James.

Says Adams, "I am so unbelievably excited to share my first book #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer with the world! Giving myself permission to create my own career in entertainment has been invigorating. It has been a privilege to encourage and shepherd other artists forward authentically and through their own processes by sharing my heart, stumbles, losses, and triumphs with them in this book. I hope this read allows any reader to believe deeper that they hold the keys to creating their own way."

Traditional entertainment and "how-to" models can be exhaustive and redundant for the aspiring artist, entrepreneur, and overall creative. Recently, the entertainment industry has begun embracing the independent work that many have been pouring their hearts, souls, and bank accounts into for so long. #BYOP: Be Your Own Producer not only allows the reader to take a deep dive into the conversation of creating authentically, but also explores the twists and turns of creating your own content, collaborating with others, and most importantly how to Be Your Own Producer. With #BYOP there is no longer an excuse not to follow through on your newest idea or creative expression, and with it your inner artist will learn the tools to generate not just your own creative freedom but your happiness and your future, again and again.

Morgan James Publishing was founded in 2003 by David L. Hancock, a mortgage banker at the time, who had been less than thrilled with the conventional book publishing process-yet pleasantly surprised by the immense power of publishing a book. Created by an Entrepreneurial Author for Entrepreneurial Authors, Morgan James became the first hybrid publisher to blend the strength, credibility, and distribution of traditional publishing with the flexibility, author involvement, and time to market of self-publishing. David, with his bride, Susan, named the new company after their two children, daughter Morgan Renee and son Ethan James. In just over fifteen short years, Morgan James Publishing has grown from publishing 6 books per year to publishing an average of 195 front list titles each year, with a backlist of over 2,700 titles. Morgan James focuses on three book categories: Nonfiction, Fiction, and Faith. Their vision is to publish titles that educate, encourage, inspire and entertain with current, consistent, relevant, titles available everywhere books are sold.

PRE-ORDER NOW!

