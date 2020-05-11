Ashley Kate Adams, Michael Kushner, and Kimberly Faye Greenberg Join Forces For New Class For The Professional Artist

Multi-Hype focuses on blossoming the professional artist as a whole. Many artists are hungry to express a strong sense of self, and Multi-Hype's goal is to serve you a three course meal of inspiration, identity, and action. Adams, Kushner, and Greenberg will seamlessly guide attendees through workshop classes, discussions, and career-building activities. By the end of the week, attendees will be able to express, navigate and package multiple talents more authentically & productively than ever before.

The online artist camp will function on Zoom during the week of June 1st. For inquiries and questions, please email multihypeworkshop@gmail.com

Ashley Kate Adams (Award Winning Actress & Producer of AKA Studio Productions): Broadway & 1st National Tour: "La Cage Aux Folles", TV/Film: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Royal Pains", "Pitching Tents", "1 Message", VO & Video Games: "True Detective", "The Righteous Gemstones", "Logan Lucky", "Red Dead Redemption 2", "Grand Theft Auto V: Arena Wars". Producer: "Frankie! the Musical", "Mulligan", "Rules of Cool" & "Boy Hero". @ashleykateadams

Michael Kushner is one of New York's leading multi - hyphenates. Actor: ON THE TOWN at Barrington Stage (Pre Broadway), SONS OF THE PROPHET at GableStage, TOXIC IF SWALLOWED at Ars Nova, MOO WITH ME, (one man show coming back to NYC in 2021). Photography: Creator of THE DRESSING ROOM PROJECT. Work featured in The New York Times, Vogue, The Tony Awards, and more. Producing: INDOOR BOYS, XAVEMEPLEASE (Frameline43 Festival in San Francisco, OutFilmFest in CT). Advisory Boards: Out of the Box Theatrics, Wingspan Arts, and Town Stages. Covenant House's Sleep Out (Stage and Screen). Podcasts: DEAR MULTI-HYPHENATE, MY BROADWAY MEMORY (Both with Broadway Podcast Network). BFA MT Ithaca College. Proud AEA Member. @themichaelkushner

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is a multi-hyphenate in all things performing arts related. A working SAG-AFTRA, AEA performer of 20+ years, Kimberly is the first and only actress to play Leading roles in 2 OFF-BROADWAY musicals at the same time and her numerous portrayals of a FANNY BRICE (4 shows/2 CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the NY Times, Huffington Post and Associated Press. Most recently she recurred as Rachel Michelson in HBO's THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA. Kimberly simultaneously also works backstage as a Broadway wardrobe swing dresser (over 20 Broadway shows). As a Performing Arts Consultant and THE BROADWAY EXPERT Kimberly teaches marketing and strategy for performing artists and her Expert articles have gone viral in a variety of major publications and outlets including Backstage. Kimberly encourages all wanting to work in the performing arts community to embrace their own uniqueness, find their own niche and not be afraid to do all the things to ensure a long and prosperous career in the Arts. www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com





