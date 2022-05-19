Asase Yaa School Of The Arts Presents 10th Annual Concert DREAMS DO COME TRUE

Asase Yaa School of the Arts presents Dreams Do Come True, their 10th Annual Concert to celebrate the end of their academic year on Sunday, June 19, 2022, 4pm at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432.

Dreams Do Come True will be the first live concert for Asase Yaa School of the Arts since the pandemic started. It was inspired by the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's 20th Anniversary theme It Was All A Dream. This performance will showcase 75 students and the year-long curriculum/training they learned in African, Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Modern, & Tap dance in four different levels from 3 - 18 years old. It will also feature beginner djembe drum class students from the ages of 3 to 6 years old. Each performance piece ties into their show's title.

"This past post-pandemic year watching our youth return to the dance floor and the drum circle with excitement has been a breath of fresh air," noted Zakiya Harris, Artistic Director of the School of the Arts. "This is our first live recital in two years and the show's title, "Dreams Do Come True" was inspired to celebrate the dedication, artistry, and resilience of our youth and their families who had to overcome major adversity and surreal times to come back to their Asase Yaa family." For information about tickets contact info@asaseyaaent.org.

About The Asase Yaa School of the Arts

The School of the Arts was founded in 2010 with the mission to provide quality dance and drum instruction to boys and girls students ages 3 to 18. Through intensive study and technical training in various dance forms that include tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, modern, and African, students become well versed in their genre over the course of the 37 week program (which typically runs from October to June). The first three months of the program is focused on technique and the remaining months are focused around creating routines and choreography designed for a culminating recital annually held in June at a distinguished local venue.

About The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation

Asase Yaa ("Mother Earth") began life as the vision of brothers Kofi Osei Williams and Yao Ababio. They pooled teir from-childhood experiences, knowledge, community conscience and performance skills to start African dance and drumming workshops in the `90s that grew into thriving summer camps, art schools and spectacular concert performances with outreach to other like-minded dance companies. As the concept expanded, Kofi's future wife Rubie, first joined their dance troupe as a dancer, and later took on a series of administrative positions. They pulled in professionals from all over Africa and the Caribbean to Broadway to participate as educators and consultants to create an affordable program for children, adults, seniors and entire families to partake. For more information, visit https://www.asaseyaaent.org.