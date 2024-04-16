Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company Presents A Modern Ballet Spectacle at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company will present a mesmerizing modern ballet performance at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109, located at 215 East 99th Street, on May 17th at 6:30 pm. This captivating performance will feature two acts that push the boundaries of traditional ballet and immerse the audience in a world of innovation and artistry.

Act I: Requiem Today

Break through the barriers of prejudice and reveal the extraordinary and courageous nature of humankind. Each chapter of this ballet carries an encrypted message, bringing a glimpse of hope and unity. The show incorporates a gender-neutral approach in partnering, challenging conventional norms. All seven chapters are a puzzle to solve on one's own.

Act II: P.O.L.A.R.I.S

Ventures into uncharted territory by blending ballet with cutting-edge immersive technology and special effects, imbuing the performance with an otherworldly, alien undertone. This innovative approach makes us think of the potential impact of extraterrestrial intelligence on human society, our lives, and the environment. By examining the role of "alien" entities in our existence through art, P.O.L.A.R.I.S. challenges us to ponder the ethical implications of encountering intelligent life beyond human society.

The performance will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast, offering the audience a deeper insight into the creative process behind these groundbreaking acts.

Choreographed by the visionary Ukrainian-born choreographer and artist Olga Aru, this performance promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending the beauty of ballet with the intrigue of modern conceptual art.

Tickets are priced at $30 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, please contact 202-961-1542 or visit the event website.

About Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company

Aru Dell'Arte Dance Company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional ballet and creating immersive experiences that challenge and inspire audiences. Led by choreographer Olga Aru, the company is known for its innovative approach to storytelling and its commitment to artistic excellence.