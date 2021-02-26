Arts & Science Announces COVID Safety Training and CCO Certificates for Theatre-Makers

Veteran theatre / event producer Lauren Class Schneider has announced that Arts & Science will offer new COVID-19 safety training courses and certificates for professionals in theatre, events, and beyond. Working with Dr. William L. Daley, known for his commitment to public health and love of the arts, Arts & Science is offering classes taught by a faculty of medical, theatre, and event professionals. These classes are designed for those who aim to be COVID Compliance Officers and for those who want to be educated as responsible team members during the pandemic.

The COVID safety class for theatre production will be moderated and co-taught by Lauren Class Schneider and Dr. Larry Kaskel. It will also feature guest instructors Cody Renard Richard (SM, Hamilton) and BonniePanson (PSM, SIX), who will share their firsthand experiences.

After instruction, a quiz will be administered for participants to prove competency of the subject. Individuals who show command of the material will be awarded a certificate of completion as a "COVID Compliance Officer for Theatre Production."

"Along with Dr. Daley, I'm excited to share how we can incorporate science into the unique process of creating theater," said Schneider. "We've always been in the business of creating 'safe spaces' and COVID takes that to a whole new level. Through the marriage of Arts & Science, we're pleased to give theatre-makers and audiences a framework to get back into the theater and back to what we all love."

For information about Arts & Science, or to sign up for classes, visit ArtsNScience.com

The Arts & Science Team:

Lauren Class Schneider has been producing, directing, and stage-managing theatre, television, and live events for over 30 years. For 15 seasons Lauren produced the Drama Desk Awards and continues to serve on numerous Tony, Grammy, Daytime Emmy, and Video Music Award telecasts. She was a segment producer & DGA stage manager for Broadway at the White House. For the past 11 seasons, she has produced the Gala for the American Theatre Wing, which presents the Tony Awards along with The Broadway League. Past performers at the Wing Gala include Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Harry Connick, Jr., & Jennifer Hudson.

Through her company, Class Productions, Lauren has produced and directed plays that were presented for the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Lauren has been a guest lecturer of the graduate theatre programs at NYU and Yale. As a member of the Broadway League, she has served on the Legislative Council, lobbying in Washington, DC. Lauren hosts an interview series at BroadwayRadio.com with actors, directors and writers from the current NY Theatre season.

Dr. William Lionel Daley holds a Master of Public Health Degree in Health Policies and Management from Harvard University School of Public Health and a baccalaureate degree in Arts and Science from Boston University in addition to a Doctorate of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine.

Among many awards and honors, Dr. Daley has been the recipient of the NIH-Research Fellowship award and NIH -Career Development Award. He has been a member of several organizations including the National Medical Association, American Heart Association, Clinical Cardiology Council, American Heart Association, and New York Academy of Sciences. He was also a member of the editorial board Harvard School of Public Health Journal.