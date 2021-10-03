Arts On Site Presents Clinton Edward & Spencer Weidie

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Clinton Edward & Spencer Weidie take the stage Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

A native of Oklahoma, Clinton Edward has been working in the dance and theatre world since receiving his BFA from Marymount Manhattan College in NYC. Favorite credits include performing at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Off-Broadway in Queen of the Night, and creating as a core member of LubDub Theatre Co. since it's inception. He is a co-founder and Resident Artist of MinuteZero, an immersive events company based in NYC whose list of clients have included Brooklyn Museum, Rag & Bone, Under Armour, & Hulu. Clinton is also a choreographer and creative director for up-and-coming pop artist PRIMME.

Spencer James WEIDIE (they/them) is a non-binary visual and performing artist based in NYC. Spencer was born in California, but raised in Japan and Hawai'i. They are a graduate of the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College, SUNY with a BFA (Honors) in Dance and a concentration in Composition. They also studied at London Contemporary Dance School, Springboard Danse Montréal, and with the Merce Cunningham Trust. Spencer has performed works by Andrea Miller, Brian Brooks, Doug Varone, José Limón, Kimberly Bartosik, Merce Cunningham, Sharon Eyal, and Ohad Naharin. Spencer has been a full time company member with Brian Brooks/Moving Company for four seasons. They were previously a company member with Gallim Dance, MADBOOTS Dance, and The Metropolitan Opera Ballet.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.