Arts Empowering LIfe Launches Winter/Spring Season Of Performances & Lectures

Arts Empowering Life has announced a very full Winter & Spring 2025 Season, with over forty events planned for the year.

The series includes:

Concerts performed by the “superb!” (BBC) Gloriæ Dei Cantores and Creare Symphonia under the direction of Richard K. Pugsley featuring works by J. S. Bach & Vivaldi

Gabriel V Brass Ensemble, known for their “thrilling detail and transparency” and “expert performances” (Audiophile Audition) will play works by Ewald, Purcell & J. S. Bach

A solo Violin and Piano concert, titled The French Overture, with music by J. S. Bach, Debussy & Franck performed by Lucia Lin & Sergey Schepkin

Stephen Tharp, “the best organist in America” (The Diapason), is set to play Marcel Dupré's Stations of the Cross: Le Chemin de la Croix, Op. 2, with poetry by Paul Claudel

Arts Speak Lectures and Performance Lectures by famous artists including artistic designer Vita Tzykun; opera star David Adam Moore; composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

Events will take place at two unique performance venues on Cape Cod - the “acoustical marvel” (American Record Guide) of the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, and the stunning new Performing Arts Center in Brewster—“a beacon of possibility” (Cape Cod Life). All lectures are free admission for all ages, and concert tickets are free for students & youth under 18.