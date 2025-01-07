Arts Empowering LIfe Launches Winter/Spring Season Of Performances & Lectures

Series includes internationally acclaimed Gloriæ Dei Cantores, opera star David Adam Moore, Creative director Vita Tzykun, and more.
Arts Empowering Life has announced a very full Winter & Spring 2025 Season, with over forty events planned for the year.
The series includes:
Events will take place at two unique performance venues on Cape Cod - the “acoustical marvel” (American Record Guide) of the Church of the Transfiguration in Orleans, and the stunning new Performing Arts Center in Brewster—“a beacon of possibility” (Cape Cod Life). All lectures are free admission for all ages, and concert tickets are free for students & youth under 18.
