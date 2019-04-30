ArtMob Announces Spring Concerts

Longtime a cappella vocal group The Art Mob presents its Spring concert series with an anniversary program of old-time tunes-everything from Tin Pan Alley, mid-century jazz and radio gospel to Appalachian folk tunes and shape-note hymns. If it's obscure or forgotten, the Art Mob will find it and sing it.

The Art Mob is an amazing 40 years old! Founded by Marcia Tucker (whose other achievement was the New Museum) in 1979, The Mob began as a group of artsy, alternative, downtown SoHo scene makers who loved to sing. We still love to sing, and we don't look a day over 39. Although we're topping 40, our program is not about our greatest hits, whatever they are.

We'll sing of tops, but also of time: as it Goes By, as it Slips Away, on our Grandfather's Clock, in the days of George the Third, and more. We ask: How Can We Keep from Singing? We declare: We'd Do It All Over Again. So come to one of our concerts, for Auld Lang Syne, and because this season, We're the Top.

The Art Mob is: Brent Frederick (music director), Connie Beckley, Bernadette Bizer,

Hannah Sage Campbell, Gaynor Coté, Martin Donach, Frank Donno, Richard Haas, Anne

Kostick, Jaye Maynard, Dean Rainey, and Kirsten Skrinde.

Friday, May 17, 8:00pm at Ronald Feldman Gallery, 31 Mercer St., NYC

Saturday, May 18, 8:00pm at Tenri Cultural Institute, 43A W. 13th St., NYC

Sunday, May 19, 3:00pm at Ronald Feldman Gallery, 31 Mercer St., NYC

No tickets needed: Donation (suggested, $10 or more) at the door.

For more information, visit www.artmob.org/next-concerts









