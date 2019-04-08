Art New York Returns To Pier 94 5/2-5/5

Art New York, presented by Art Miami, the preeminent producer of leading international contemporary and modern art fairs, returns to Pier 94 in Manhattan for its fifth edition. An elegant VIP Preview will be held on Thursday, May 2nd between 2pm and 5pm, before the fair opens to the public that evening through Sunday, May 5th.

In 2018, Art New York welcomed more than 32,000 collectors to view paintings, photography, prints, drawings, design and sculpture presented by 95 international galleries from 30 countries, representing more than 1,200 artists from the contemporary, modern, post-war and pop eras. The fair will once again present CONTEXT, a platform for galleries to showcase emerging, mid-career and cutting-edge talent.

Pier 94 in Manhattan has become the most important exhibition facility for the arts in the area. The exhibition space of Art New York will cover more than 170,000 square feet, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Hudson River.

Art New York will provide complimentary one-way car service to VIP card holders, as well as a courtesy shuttle service between Art New York and the Frieze Ferry at East 35th Street. The Fair allows complimentary admittance to all Frieze and TEFAF VIP cardholders.

FAIR HOURS

VIP Preview: Thursday, May 2nd, 2pm - 5pm (Access for Art New York VIP Cardholders, Frieze VIP Cardholders, TEFAF NY VIP Cardholders & Sotheby's Preferred Cardholders)

General Admission: Thursday, May 2nd, 5pm - 8pm; Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, May 4th, 12pm - 8pm; Sunday, May 5th, 12pm - 6pm

Pier 94, West Side Highway at 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. One day pass for $25; Multi day pass for $55; Students 12-18 years and Seniors 62 years+ for $15; Groups of 10 or more for $15; Free admission for Children under 12 years accompanied by an adult. www.artnyfair.com | T: 1.800.376.5850 | E: info@art-miami.com





