Art House Productions Announces Virtual Access JC Fridays

Art House Productions has announced "Virtual Access JC Fridays," on Friday, June 5 at 7:00pm EST, online via Zoom. Access JC Fridays focuses on inclusion and encourages participants to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms, including, but not limited to: impairments that are cognitive, developmental, intellectual, mental, physical, and sensory. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, live music, performance acts, educational demonstrations, and more. The online event will be free and open to the public.

Submissions for venue partners to participate are open through May 1 at 5:00pm EST. All venue partners must be located in or primarily serve Jersey City. Partners need the following to participate: a laptop/tablet/smartphone with a camera & reliable internet access, and a free Zoom account (paid accounts are also fine, but you do not need a paid account to participate). For submission information, please visit: www.jcfridays.com/sign-up

Rachel Handler, Chair of Art House's Access Committee, says, "People with disabilities are incredibly trained at adapting to life circumstances, it's the only way we can survive in a society that wasn't created with us in mind. Going virtual is now making events more inclusive than ever before, with live captions anyone can learn, get inspired, and feel connected from the comfort of their couch or (wheel)chair!"

"Moving Access JC Fridays online is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach and accessibility of one of Art House's most beloved programs," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "Part of the excitement of JC Fridays is getting to experience a wide variety of performing and visual arts all in one night by hopping venue to venue; there are usually so many events, it's impossible to get to them all. For the first time in JC Fridays history, a participant will have the unique ability to experience each venue through Virtual Access JC Fridays!"

More information about free audience registration and access to the Zoom link is forthcoming. Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC; and supported by Art Fair 14C.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, Manhattan Building Company, and CoolVines.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during this pandemic. While the doors to our physical space might be temporarily closed, we are here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light when you need inspiration and affirmation.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, we're planning artist features & profiles, performance videos, online galleries, and livestreaming community events! For information about upcoming digital events and features, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org/collections/art-house-online, along with our Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more information.

To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://bit.ly/398W33P.





