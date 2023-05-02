Art Bath Series Continues With Its Final Spring Season Salon May 13

The producers of ART BATH today announced the programming of its final spring immersive performance salon happening May 13 at 8:00 p.m., at Manhattan's Blue Building, a restored warehouse space on East 46th Street.

After eight sold-out salons, ART BATH continues to provide a welcoming space for New York City's most renowned music, dance, opera and visual artists to collaborate and present new works. The upcoming May program includes: acclaimed tenor Ben Bliss (currently playing Don Ottavio in the Metropolitan Opera's production of Don Giovanni), Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, former Martha Graham principal dancer Katherine Crockett, sumi-ink dancer Kanami Kusajima, and more. (A detailed schedule of events is below).



ART BATH's Producers and Co-Founders Liz Yilmaz and Mara Driscoll met while dancing with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, where they also connected with Associate Producer César Abreu. Initially founded as an antidote to the social and creative isolation caused by the pandemic, ART BATH has become a creative refuge and incubator for some of the city's most influential artists and a space where audience members can connect and engage in a salon-style environment. Each event features a curated program of performances and collaborations by artists from a diverse spectrum of genres. Audiences are guided through a multidisciplinary and multi-sensory experience, exploring the corridors and rooms of the venue and enjoying different pieces in each space.



According to Driscoll, ART BATH "allows artists and performers who often work on larger stages to do experimental work in an intimate setting." Artists agree: "I had to think about what it did to me as an artist...I didn't want it to be over, I wanted it to keep going! That was a truly, truly great time" (Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone and Metropolitan Opera principal artist).



Saturday, May 13 @ 8:00 p.m.

(subject to change)



Performances

J'Nai Bridges Mezzo-soprano

Ben Bliss Tenor*

Blake Habermann Mime and contact juggler

Tiga Jean Baptiste Didgeridoo and mbira artist

Kanami Kusajima Sumi ink dancer

Katherine Crockett performance artist, former principal dancer of Martha Graham Dance Company

Ricardo Romaneiro Composer, new media and installation artist



*performance courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera



Exhibiting Visual Artists

Carlos Mateu

Peter Sealy



Art Bath tickets begin at $35/person. 60 tickets are available for each performance. Tickets+ More Info: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2240276®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artbathnyc.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



The Blue Building is located at 222 E. 46th St. New York, NY 10017, between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. Take the 4,5,6, or Shuttle trains to Grand Central Station and walk East. The event is on the ground floor of the building and is fully accessible.

