Arlene Shuler to Step Down as President of New York City Center This Summer

The New York Times has reported that Arlene Shuler, the president and chief executive of New York City Center, has announced that she will step down at the end of the 2021-22 season this summer.

Read the full story HERE.

"It was an enormously difficult decision to make, because I am passionate about the work and love the institution," Shuler shared. "But all organizations benefit from new perspectives, and I will have been there 19 years. I knew it was time."

At 13, Shuler danced the young lead in "The Nutcracker," with New York City Ballet. She also performed frequently at the theater as a member of the Joffrey Ballet.

In 2013, Shuler created Encores! Off Center to focus on Off Broadway musicals and underrepresented voices, as well as Fall for Dance, and much more.

Shuler revealed that she would not retire, stating: "I love working in the arts... I have plans."