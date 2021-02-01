Ariana DeBose Joins Upcoming Thriller ISS Alongside John Gallagher Jr.

"The Prom" and "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose, who also played the Bullet in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton," has joined the cast of "ISS," an upcoming space thriller from director Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

According to Deadline, "Spring Awakening" Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Chris Messina, and Pilou Asbaek round out the rest of the currently-known cast members.

The plot follows six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the actions they take after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives.

DeBose will play Kira Foster, a promising biological engineer and the newest arrival of six astronauts aboard the ISS. Nick Shafir wrote the script.

DeBose is also known for her Broadway roles in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "A Bronx Tale, "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," and "Bring it On." She played Alyssa Greene in "The Prom," which was recently released on Netflix; she plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of "West Side Story."