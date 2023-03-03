Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING Film

Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding.

Variety reports that the film will follow four childhood friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding. Revealing to them that she thinks she's making a mistake, the four friends set out to stop the wedding and rekindle their friendship.

Kay Cannon is set to direct the script written by Ashley Rodger and Jenkins Reid. The movie is set to begin filming this year.

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Amanda Seyfried recently starred in Hulu's The Dropout for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and was recently nominated for a SAG Award, as well as a PGA Award alongside her fellow producers on the series. She also received an Academy Award nomination in 2021 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in David Fincher's Mank. Seyfried and Egoyan previously collaborated on the 2009 feature film Chloe.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Seyfried had missed THE GOLDEN GLOBES because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She has since teased the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement.

Her other film credits include Les Misérables; Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John with Channing Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave.