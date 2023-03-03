Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING Film

Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING Film

The movie is set to begin filming this year.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding.

Variety reports that the film will follow four childhood friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding. Revealing to them that she thinks she's making a mistake, the four friends set out to stop the wedding and rekindle their friendship.

Kay Cannon is set to direct the script written by Ashley Rodger and Jenkins Reid. The movie is set to begin filming this year.

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Amanda Seyfried recently starred in Hulu's The Dropout for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and was recently nominated for a SAG Award, as well as a PGA Award alongside her fellow producers on the series. She also received an Academy Award nomination in 2021 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in David Fincher's Mank. Seyfried and Egoyan previously collaborated on the 2009 feature film Chloe.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Seyfried had missed THE GOLDEN GLOBES because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She has since teased the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement.

Her other film credits include Les Misérables; Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John with Channing Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave.



Related Stories
Arinzé Kenes MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed Photo
Arinzé Kene's MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed
The Shed will present the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene. See how to purchase tickets!
Maude Apatow Extends Run in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Through April Photo
Maude Apatow Extends Run in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Through April
Television and film star Maude Apatow will extend her run as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, April 30, adding an additional month of performances. See how to purchase tickets!
Cynthia Erivo Reveals Whats Different About the WICKED Film Photo
Cynthia Erivo Reveals What's Different About the WICKED Film
Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, recently talked about what fans can expect from the movie, how it differs from the stage production, and more.
Listen: 1973 From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month Photo
Listen: '1973' From ALMOST FAMOUS; Cast Recording to Be Released Next Month
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Almost Famous will be released April 21, 2023. Learn how to preorder and presave the album here! The new track “1973” has also been released today, performed by Casey Likes, Emily Schultheis, Anika Larsen, and the company.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paramount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season TwoParamount+ & CBS Begin Production on SKYMED Season Two
March 2, 2023

Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as golden boy pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green.
Nicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award WinnerNicolle Galyon Honored as 2023 CMA Triple Play Award Winner
March 2, 2023

Nicolle Galyon was honored with her second CMA Triple Play Award at last night's Nashville ceremony at Saint Elle. The coveted recognition, given to songwriters for writing three No.1 songs in a 12-month period, was given to Galyon for writing hit songs “Gone” (Dierks Bentley) and “half of my hometown” (Kelsea Ballerini).
VIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Drops THE CROSSOVER Series Trailer
March 2, 2023

Disney+ released the video trailer for its highly anticipated original series “The Crossover.” From Disney Branded Television, the series is based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander and stars an ensemble cast of series regulars, including Derek Luke, Daveed Diggs and more.
Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh RossUniversal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross
March 2, 2023

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.
VIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic VideoVIDEO: Cat Clyde Unveils 'Not Going Back' Live Acoustic Video
March 2, 2023

The new album was recorded in six days flat with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney) in Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios, striking listeners with an intimate, livewire electricity and capturing the captivating live performance that Clyde has become revered for. Watch the new video now!
share