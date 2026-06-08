April Brucker Releases New Book 250 YEARS OF AMERICAN VENTRILOQUISM

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, historians are publishing books about presidents, wars, founding fathers, and the nation's defining moments. Stage/television ventriloquist and author April Brucker has chosen a slightly different subject: talking dummies.

Brucker's new book, 250 Years of American Ventriloquism - How Ventriloquism Influenced American Culture, offers what may be one of the most unusual commemorative volumes released during the nation's Semiquincentennial celebration.

The book traces the history of ventriloquism in America from the colonial era to the digital age, revealing how generations of ventriloquists helped shape entertainment, broadcasting, comedy, advertising, and popular culture.

While ventriloquism is often viewed as a novelty act, Brucker argues that its cultural influence has been surprisingly significant. Long before social media influencers and reality television personalities, ventriloquists were among America's most recognizable entertainers, drawing crowds in theaters, dominating vaudeville stages, appearing on radio and television, and introducing memorable characters that became household names.

The book follows the evolution of the art form alongside the growth of the United States itself. Through historical research, industry insights, and stories of legendary performers, readers discover how ventriloquists adapted to changing technologies and shifting cultural tastes while remaining part of the American entertainment landscape for nearly two and a half centuries.

"America's 250th anniversary has inspired countless books about the people who helped build the nation," Brucker said. "This may be the only one that gives equal time to wooden figures with painted smiles. But ventriloquists have entertained Americans for generations and played a much larger role in shaping popular culture than most people realize."

Among the topics explored are ventriloquism's influence on comedy, character creation, storytelling, broadcasting, celebrity culture, and family entertainment. The book also examines how the art form survived the decline of vaudeville, adapted to television, and found new audiences through contemporary media platforms.

Brucker, a Las Vegas-based actress, comedian, ventriloquist, television personality, and author, has appeared on numerous television programs, including Entertainment Tonight, Judge Jerry, Today, My Strange Addiction, Secret Restoration, and What Would You Do? She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing and Screenwriting from Antioch University Los Angeles.

250 Years of American Ventriloquism - How Ventriloquism Influenced American Culture is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle eBook editions through booksellers worldwide.

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