Apocalyptic Artists to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: Screenings, Workshops, And Meet And Greets

Envisioned and produced during the Covid 19 shutdown, the Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble sets Shakespeare's classic comedy in an Athens that feels very like contemporary New York City. Co-produced with The Astoria Performing Arts Center, the film follows the journey of four young lovers and a group of amateur actors into the world of the fairies - and the chaos that ensues. Audiences are brought into the world of imagination and the joy of live performance. Suitable for all ages!

Friday, October 8th 6:30pm RSVP - Kingsbridge Community Center, 3101 Kingsbridge Terrace, Bronx, NY

Saturday, October 9th 6:00pm RSVP - Boogie Down Grind, 868 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx, NY

Friday, October 15th 6:00pm RSVP - Athens Square Park, 30th St & 30th Ave, Astoria, NY

Thursday, October 30th 2:00pm RSVP - Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy St, New York, NY

Screenings of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM are supported by a City Artists Corps Grant presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

