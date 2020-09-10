Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Release #SongsOfComfort Songbook

Titles include “Good Times Are Just Around The Corner” “Don’t Worry” “Stay Home” and more.

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki have announced publication of the #SongsOfComfort Songbook. Included are twelve songs from their music video series in a piano/vocal folio with guitar chords, background information, photographs, Robert Risko illustration, and four color plates. Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort project. 73 pages, limited edition.

Titles: "Good Times Are Just Around The Corner" "Don't Worry" "Stay Home" "I'd Rather Be With You" "Soon This Will All Be Over" "Dude Gotta Go" "Elizabeth 1918" "Second Wave" "The New World Order" "Come November" "What I Miss" "Something New (in the New Year)".

Available by Mail Order only

Price: $40 (includes shipping)

Details at AnyaRobertMusic.com

Watch and share these FREE #SongsOfComfort on the AnyaRobert YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpi5vtfIIyICnRKxrszo5NQ/

"Turner and Grusecki have been ardently creating content for viewers since the first week of quarantine and never fail in their efforts." ~ Broadway World

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are winners of the Bistro Award for Outstanding Songwriting and are two-time finalists for the Richard Rodgers Award. Their Off-Broadway musicals include "Greetings From Yorkville" at the SoHo Playhouse and "After All, a musical much ado" at The York Theatre Company. They have also written and recorded seven CDs and produced several cabaret revues of their material. Their songs are regularly featured on WFUV's Woody's Children, WFMT's Midnight Special, and PBS Canvas. Anya and Robert are the subjects of the musical documentary "Dream On, a songwriting life" directed by Bill Hopkins. #SongsOfComfort is their seventh songbook. More info at AnyaRobertMusic.com.

