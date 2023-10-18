Antonio Diaz 'EL MAGO POP' Receives Crossover Artist Award at the 2023 HOLA Awards Gala Benefit

On Monday night in New York City, on the heels of his historic Broadway run, Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, received the Crossover Artist Award at the 2023 HOLA Awards Gala Benefit. The HOLA Awards are considered among the most prestigious accolades dedicated to honor Latino Artists in the United States, and honor top Latin/Hispanic talents who have shown excellence in performance art.

Over the summer, Antonio, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, made his Broadway debut in his eponymous solo show, El Mago Pop. He made history as the first Spanish performer to have their own show on Broadway and shattered the house record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. He begins performances in Spain this fall and will start his residency at his newly purchased theater in Branson, Missouri this spring.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries