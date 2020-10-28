Antonio Cipriano Joins SAFEHAVEN Horror Series

The 'Jagged Little Pill' star also appeared on 'God Friended Me.'

"Jagged Little Pill" star Antonio Cipriano has joined the cast of "Safehaven," an upcoming horror series also starring Stephen Moyer and Belle Shouse.

Safehaven follows Jenna Frost (Shouse), a fierce, complicated high school comic book artist who must fight to uncover hidden truths after horrifying visions from her drawings come to life threatening everyone around her.

According to Deadline, Moyer plays John Rayburn, the mysterious new school counselor determined to save her, even if it endangers both of their lives and unearths his own personal demons. Complicating matters is Will (Cipriano), a passionate young man committed to protecting Jenna, who finds herself torn between rejecting his help and her growing feelings for him.

"We have an amazing trio of talent on board now to bring Safehaven to life," said a representative from Landmark. "Stephen Moyer is a globally renowned talent, especially from his starring role in seven seasons of the hit series True Blood, and we have no doubt that with him on board, as well as the rising talents of Belle and Antonio, along with all of the incredible visuals and surprising plot twists that showrunner James Seale and director Brad Turner have planned for the series, that Safehaven will offer huge global appeal."

Antonio Cipriano's music career began at a very young age. As a six-year-old, he would entertain family and friends with a guitar, singing Johnny Cash's, Walk the Line. His passion for performing was recognized very early and he was enrolled in a youth on stage program where he made his first stage debut in 'High School Musical' in 2008. It took only one show for Antonio to get the acting bug and realized this was something he wanted to pursue.

2017 was a breakout year for Antonio. He was one of the finalist selected to screen test with Director, Guy Ritchie for Disney's new live action 'Aladdin' movie in London, England. Shortly after he won the Sutton Foster Ovation award for best actor in a musical which won him the spot to perform and make his Broadway debut for the coveted Jimmy Award in New York City. Antonio ended up a finalist at the Jimmys Awards and his passion and talent for this career attracted many in the New York City Theater business. Not long after, Antonio was sought out, auditioned and earned the opportunity to play Phoenix in "Jagged Little Pill," which moved to Broadway last year.

Watch Cipriano sing "Head Over Feet" from "Jagged Little Pill" here:

