Antoinette Montague to Lead Danny Mixon Tribute at Jazzmobile SUMMERFEST

Jazzmobile Summerfest presents The Antoinette Montague Experience, a special two-hour concert featuring a tribute to the legendary Danny Mixon on Friday, July 31, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Marcus Garvey Park. This exciting evening will showcase the dynamic artistry of vocalist Antoinette Montague, joined by an extraordinary lineup of special guests and celebrated jazz musicians.

The program will include performances by Charenee Wade, vocalist; Mercedes Ellington, dance; Jay Hoggard, vibes; Anthony Wonsey, piano; Mel Slocum, bass; Brandon Sanders, drums; Joshua Jennings, trumpet; and Ivan Polyanskiy, alto saxophone. Together, these artists will honor the spirit and legacy of Danny Mixon through a powerful celebration of jazz, swing, blues, and improvisation.

A singular performer known for her commanding stage presence and expressive vocal style, Antoinette Montague brings warmth, fire, and deep musicality to every performance. This special Summerfest concert will bring together outstanding talent for an unforgettable tribute that reflects the vitality, creativity, and community spirit of jazz.

Jazzmobile Summerfest continues its long tradition of presenting world-class jazz programming that is free, accessible, and rooted in community. This special concert promises an evening of exceptional music, heartfelt tribute, and artistic excellence.

About Jazzmobile

Founded in 1964 by NEA jazz Master Dr. Billy Taylor and Arts Philanthropist, Ms. Daphne Arnstein, Jazzmobile presents free, pioneering jazz education and performance programs, year-round. Summerfest , NYC's longest running jazz festival, continues its longstanding commitment to presenting free, world-class jazz in accessible public spaces. The series remains an important cultural tradition, connecting audiences with outstanding live performances throughout New York City.

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