Anthony Rapp to Lead SURVIVING HOLLYWOOD Docu-Series

Rapp has partnered with Cineflix productions on the project.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Anthony Rapp will lead a new docu-series about abuse in Hollywood.

Deadline reports that the series will be titled Surviving Hollywood and will explore abuse, trauma, and injustice within the entertainment industry.

Rapp will serve as the "on-air guide," breaking down the inside of the power dynamics, abuse, corruption, misogyny, and discrimination that have been deeply rooted within the industry since the beginning of Hollywood.

The docu-series will feature interviews, archival footage, first-hand accounts, and will uncover new stories about the secrets of the entertainment business. Rapp has partnered with Cineflix productions on the project.

The series comes after Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in 2017 during an instance in 1986 at Spacey's apartment in New York City.

Rapp's sexual misconduct allegations were the first of several that put focus on Spacey in the early days of the #MeToo movement in 2017. In October 2022, it was reported that Rapp had lost the $40 million lawsuit. Spacey also faces another trial in the UK for sexual assault, which is currently set for June 2023.

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He reprised his role in Chris Columbus's film version opposite other members of the original cast.

Other Broadway credits include the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation; and If/ Then; and his Broadway debut was in Precious Sons with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk nomination.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



