Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell, & More Join the Cast of Dreamworks' TROLLS 2

According to Variety, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell and Chance the Rapper have signed on for THE VOICE cast of Dreamworks Animation's "Trolls 2," joining Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Rockwell and Chance will also be recording songs that will be included on the movie's soundtrack.

New voice cast members also include "Deadpool" actor Karan Soni, Flula Borg, and "Fifty Shades" star Jamie Dornan. Returning cast members include James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar.

Chris deFaria, president of Dreamworks Animation Film Group, said, "We are thrilled to have these talented artists join the cast of 'Trolls 2.' This film, like the first, gives our cast an opportunity to show their performance range - integrating comedy, adventure, and emotion with centerpiece musical numbers that resonate with fans across the globe. This second film will be every bit as unique in design, and we can't wait for audiences to experience the adventurous journey our filmmakers are taking Poppy, Branch and all of the Trolls on next."

The sequel follows a mysterious threat that puts all of the Trolls across the land in danger, forcing Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends on an epic quest through unfamiliar lands to do the impossible: create harmony among the feuding Trolls to unite them against certain doom.

Anthony Ramos played Justin Laboy in Lin-Manuel Miranda's short musical 21 Chump Street, a one-time performance on June 7, 2014 that was recorded for NPR's This American Life before opening in Hamilton opened off-Broadway in early 2015 where he originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton's eldest son Philip Hamilton. Ramos reprised his role on Broadway when Hamilton opened in the summer of 2015 at the Richard Rodgers theatre. In September 2016, it was announced that Ramos had been cast in director Spike Lee's Netflix comedy-drama series She's Gotta Have It, in the role of Mars Blackmon. Most recently, Ramos performed in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit IN THE HEIGHTS at the KENNEDY Center opposite Vanessa Hudgens.

