Announcing JANNIFER'S BODY Starring RuPaul's Drag Race Contestant, Jan

To kick off Pride month and launch their 'Come On Out' Summer Performance Series, "party-inducing" queer performance company The Neon Coven is taking over Radial Park's drive-in arena with JANNIFER'S BODY, starring Jan from Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race, performing live for one night only on Thursday, June 3rd.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jan is eating boys alive and living to sing about it in JANNIFER'S BODY, a blood-soaked love letter to queer horror and the emo-punk music of the early millennium. Featuring a screening of the cult classic 2009 film Jennifer's Body along with the music of Avril Lavigne, Panic! At The Disco, Kesha, and more, this one-night-only experience in Radial Park's uniquely "Cinemersive" outdoor drive-in arena is going to be the gay prom night you'll remember for the rest of your life. Call your Top 8. We'll see you there.

Joining Jan on stage are face-melting Neon Coven performers Tony Lawrence Clements, Mark Mauriello, Kelly McIntyre, Jada Temple, and Ryan Gregory Thurman. The show features original music, arrangements, and costume design by Andrew Barret Cox, as well as additional original music by Kelly McIntyre. All summer series shows are directed by Shira Milikowsky. The Managing Producer of the series is Carla Troconis.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.theneoncoven.com. The Radial Park drive-in offers distanced picnic tables that seat up to 5 people, as well as parking spots for cars. General Admission Tickets cost $100 per car/table, and VIP Tickets, which include premium seating and a post-show meet & greet with Jan, cost $175. "Doors" open at 8pm; show at 9pm. Radial Park is located at Halletts Point in Astoria and is accessible by taking the NYC Ferry to Astoria Landing (5 minute walk) or the N/W train to the 30th Ave station (20 minute walk).

Additional shows in the 'Come On Out' Summer Performance Series will be announced at a later date. Shows will take place at various venues across New York City.