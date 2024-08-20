Annette Bening to Chair Celebrity Poker Tournament for the Entertainment Community Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Entertainment Community Fund will present the second annual Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament, happening on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1 pm PT. Leading the event as Chair is Tony Award and five-time Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annette Bening (Nyad, Apples Never Fall, American Beauty), who also serves as the Fund’s Chair of the Board. Golden Globe-winning actor, director and producer Joely Fisher (Ellen, Inspector Gadget) will serve as Co-Chair.

The star-studded event will raise awareness for and benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, with proceeds supporting professionals working in performing arts and entertainment. Last year’s inaugural event successfully raised over $170,000 for the Fund.

“This poker tournament is more than just a game; it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to unite and give back to the entertainment community, and I am proud to co-chair this year’s tournament alongside my peers,” said Bening. “The Fund has been an essential resource for countless industry workers over the years, especially in the wake of the global pandemic and the 2023 strikes. Supporting the people who help make our industry thrive is both a privilege and an honor."

The tournament is set to showcase elite-level poker players with some of Hollywood's finest contenders. Among the confirmed players are Reggie Austin (Pretty Little Liars, Agent Carter), William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary, Ray Donovan), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna, Grey's Anatomy), Lilli Kay (Rustin, Yellowstone), Mekhi Phifer (ER, 8 Mile) and Andrea Savage (Veep, Stepbrothers), with more to be announced. Special guests also include Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life, Palm Royal).

For more information or to purchase sponsorships and tickets, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/poker2024

If people need help, they should go to entertainmentcommunity.org/gethelp. If they can give help, they should visit entertainmentcommunity.org/donate.