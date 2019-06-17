Annette Bening, Kenny Leon, and More Join Board of The Actors Fund

Jun. 17, 2019  

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization with a mission of fostering stability and resiliency and providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan, announced today the election of six new members to its Board of Trustees. The Board establishes policies for administering the programs and services of the organization, which has served the community since 1882.

Incoming members of The Actors Fund Board of Trustees include:

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Award-winning actor, was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Others re-elected were:

For a full listing of the boards and committees of The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Leadership.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit actorsfund.org.

