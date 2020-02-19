Annaleigh Ashford to Star in New Chuck Lorre Comedy at CBS

Annaleigh Ashford is set to star in Chuck Lorre's new CBS comedy pilot B Positive, according to Variety.

In B Positive, faced with finding a kidney donor, a newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Gina is described as a working-class woman who is larger than life in every sense - most importantly, her heart. She lives in her mother's basement, drives a senior citizen van for a living, and makes rash decisions, including giving Drew her kidney.

The comedy hails from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette and Chuck Lorre will executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions Inc.

Annaleigh Ashford is an award-winning actress, known for her leading roles on Broadway in shows like Kinky Boots, Wicked, Legally Blonde, and for her Tony Award winning performance in You Can't Take It With You. She was most recently in Netflix's Unbelievable and her upcoming roles include Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney and Ryan Murphy's FX AMERICAN CRIME Story; Impeachment as Paula Jones alongside Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein. She will also star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday In The Park With George at The Savoy Theatre in London in 2020.

