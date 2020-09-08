Annaleigh Ashford, Peter Marks, Nataki Garrett and More to Take Part in Be An #ArtsHero Ghostlight Panel

The panel will be taking place tonight, 9/8 at 8pm.

Be An #ArtsHero presented a nationwide Day of Action called "Arts Workers Unite" on Labor Day. It featured live demonstrations and mass social media engagement, and is culminating in an industry-wide virtual panel discussion. The impetus of "Arts Workers Unite" is to make as much noise as possible so that Congress has us at the front of their minds when they return on September 8th, and to garner their support for "The Dawn Act" (allocating $43.85 billion in direct relief to the Arts & Culture sector).

They are seeking to keep all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts alive, in their homes, and with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides.

"The Ghostlight Panel: Changing The Conversation About The Creative Economy": a robust 2.5 hour virtual panel featuring Arts Workers, Arts Leaders, and Economists discussing the socioeconomic impact of the Arts & Culture sector in the U.S. and how to save the Arts economy. It delves into the personal and communal impact of Covid on the Creative economy, its lasting ramifications, and the hope of rebuilding in a time of systemic upheaval and social reckoning.

DETAILS:

MODERATOR:

Be An #ArtsHero co-founder Brooke Ishibashi

PANELISTS:

Nataki Garrett (Artistic Director, Oregon Shakespeare Festival)

Annaleigh Ashford (Tony Award-winning Actor/Singer)

Nikkole Salter (Chair of Political Engagement Committee, Dramatists Guild/Chair, Theatre Communications Group/Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated Actor and Playwright)

Michael Seman (Economist, Co-author of Brookings Institution's Lost Art: Measuring Covid-19's Devastating Impact on America's Creative Economy)

Kenney M. Green (Producing Artistic Director, Depot Theatre/Nightlife Entertainer)

Peter Marks (Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post)

Panel will be streamed on Youtube and FB Live via the "Be An #Arts Hero" platforms tonight, Monday, September 8th, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm PT / 8:00-10:00pm ET.

