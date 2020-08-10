Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty and More Appear on BAKING WITH BROADWAY
BAKING WITH BROADWAY can be seen live on the IGTV of @showboybakeshop every Wednesday at 4PM est/ 1PM PST.
Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas, Nevada have started a new, live baking and talk show on Instagram TV showcasing their love of desserts and Broadway. Each Wednesday the boys are joined virtually by a leading player from the Broadway community for a fun filled episode of decorating and socializing, including some informative quick fire questions and hilarious kitchen gaffes.
This season the boys have already been joined by Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Carly Hughes, Jonno Roberts, Broadway super-fan and Ru Paul's Drag Race alumni Nina West, and are welcoming Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher this week!
"The show is basically an excuse to interact with these amazing theater professionals and bring them into our world of baking," says co-host Jared Sullivan. "The kitchen can be an intimidating place for some people, so its been really fun to guide these ultra successful actors into the world of desserts and have a lot of fun and laughs along the way!"
Baking With Broadway can be seen live on the IGTV of @showboybakeshop every Wednesday at 4PM est/ 1PM PST, and is posted to their account and IGTV channel after each episode for future viewing. Upcoming guests include Jai Rodriguez and Jonah Platt with more exciting announcements to come!
Watch episodes below!
Hotcha Whoppie (Pies) with special guest Carly Hughes @carlyhughes #bakingwithbroadway #chicago #velmakelly #desserts #igtv
For further information on Baking With Broadway or Showboy Bakeshop visit www.showboybakeshop.com or @showboybakeshop.
