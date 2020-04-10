Annabel Oakes to Write Pilot for HBO Max GREASE Musical Spinoff Series

Annabel Oakes will write the pilot episode and executive produce Grease: Rydell High on HBO Max, according to Deadline. The musical series from Paramount TV Studios. is inspired by the iconic 1978 film.

Set in and around the world of Rydell High, the spinoff reimagines the global smash hit movie with familiar as well as new characters.

Still the 1950s, Ridell High will feature big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs and will tackle the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle

Oakes wrote and directed the Youtube pilot The Edge of Seventeen, based on the movie of the same name. She also has written and directed episodes of Netflix's Atypical and served as a writer on MTV's Awkward. Oakes writing and directing credits also include I'M SORRY and Brew Brothers.

Read the original article on Deadline.





