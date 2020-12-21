Anna Deavere Smith, Phillipa Soo, and More Join 2021 LIVE AT THE LORTEL Series
The live interviews will take place Mondays at 7:00 PM EST.
The Lucille Lortel Theatre today announced its new 2021 guest lineup for its popular "Live at The Lortel" virtual conversation series. Kicking off the new year are artists/performers Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall, creators of Capsule (January 4), Anna Deavere Smith (January 11), Phillipa Soo (January 25), and Krysta Rodriguez (February 1).
The live interviews will take place Mondays at 7:00 PM EST, offering theater fans the opportunity to view interviews and participate in a Q&A with artists. To join the audience, please visit www.liveatthelortel.com.
Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of "Live at The Lortel" is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice. Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable.
[Editor note: January 18, no show. Future guests for the remainder of February 2021 and beyond will be announced soon. PHOTOS: click here for artist headshots and series logo.]
Following each live interview, podcast episodes of "Live at The Lortel" will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud as follows:
Whitney White & Peter Mark Kendall
Monday, January 4 - live
Podcast release: January 11
White & Kendall are the creators of the visual album Capsule, which will receive its world premiere at The Public's Under the Radar Festival 2021, beginning Jan. 6
Whitney White is an Obie and Lilly Award-winning BIPOC director, actor, and musician based in Brooklyn, New York. She is the current recipient of the Susan Stroman Directing award, an Artistic Associate at the Roundabout, and a part of the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative.
Peter Mark Kendall is a stage, film and television actor. Broadway credits: Six Degrees of Separation (Tony Nom for "Best Revival") and The Rose Tattoo (The Acting Company: with Patti LuPone & Bobby Cannavale). Notable television includes the role of Hans in F/X's series, "The Americans." Upcoming films: The Scottish Play and Top Gun: Maverick. Peter is also a musician and creates music with the band Hickory.
Anna Deavere Smith
Monday, January 11 - live
Podcast release: January 15
Anna Deavere Smith is an actress, playwright, author and University Professor, Tisch School of the Arts, New York University. From critically acclaimed one-woman theatrical performances to leading roles on television, Anna Deavere's acting and playwriting credentials are matched by her deep commitment to social justice, arts education, and fostering cross-disciplinary exchanges.
Phillipa Soo
Monday, January 25 - live
Podcast release: January 29
Phillipa Soo is best known for her portrayal of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton - and the 2020 Disney+ film of the live stage recording - for which she was nominated for the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Notably, three leading roles she helped originate were on Broadway at the same time: Hamilton, Amélie and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.
Krysta Rodriguez
Monday, February 1 - live
Podcast release: February 5
Krysta Rodriguez is a stage actress, singer and dancer, breast cancer survivor and creator of ChemoCouture.com. Notable Broadway roles include First Date, The Addams Family, In The Heights, A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening and Good Vibrations. She also appeared on "Smash," NBC's televised ode to Broadway as Ana, the high flying, day drinking diva. Rodriguez is currently in production on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated Netflix limited series "Halston" as Liza Minnelli, Halston's muse and best friend.
