Ann Hampton Callaway to Release New Single 'Revelation' - Robert Frost Poem Set to Music

The latest in a string of singles, Ann Hampton Callaway will release "Revelation", a song she composed to a Robert Frost poem which she kept in her jeans pocket when she was a teenager. Callaway wrote the melody after seeing her father's one-man show, "John Callaway Tonight" at Chicago's Pegasus Player's Theater in 2001. She was stunned to learn that he had contemplated suicide when she would have been four years old and credited an unnamed poet for saving his life. Unable to sleep, she remembered Frost's poem which had brought her solace at a difficult time in high school, and out the music came. Three years later, she recorded the song for her CD "Slow" with Carole King in the studio. But she was unable to release the song because the Robert Frost estate refused to allow any music to be published to Frost's work. Since the poem has since become public domain, Ann decided the time was right to share the song with the world.

"These words speak deeply to my heart- Frost asks for us to let go of the walls we build around ourselves and risk vulnerability. It's about how a loving life rests on our willingness to tell our true story and be our true self." -Ann Hampton Callaway

This single, produced by all-star team Trey Henry and Paul Viapiano of "The Chemistry Set", is the third song to come out in what will become a CD of all Callaway original songs to be released later this year. "I've recorded original songs on many of my CDs and had my songs recorded by greats like Barbra Streisand, but to do a CD of all my songs is something I have wanted to do since the moment I began my career."

ADDITIONAL "REVELATION" CREDITS

Arranged by Trey Henry

Engineered by Jim Brady, Charley Pollard and Paul Viapiano

Mixed and mastered by Paul Viapiano

Paul Viapiano on guitar (Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, BB King, James Taylor)

Trey Henry on bass (7 Grammy Nominations)

Christian Jacob on piano (7 Grammy Nominations)

Ray Brinker on drums (7 Grammy Nominations)

Cecelia Tsan on cello (John Williams, James Horner, Randy Newman, Sarah McLachlan)

Cover art was created by Robbie Rozelle

Photography by Kari Strand

YouTube video editing by Jessica Fishenfeld

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.