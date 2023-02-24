Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom Will Livestream DIVALICIOUS in March

Singing divas Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway will team up to perform standards and their own compositions. They will showcase numbers they wrote for luminaries such as Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, alongside standards by Rodgers & Hart, Kern & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and the Gershwins. Michele Brourman serves as music director for Divalicious!

Amanda McBroom is described by BroadwayWorld as "... one of the greatest nightclub performers of all time. Her lyrics are profound and express human emotions in glorious poetry. Her humor is so smart and she sings and acts it all brilliantly." She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number one all over the world in 1979.

A writer for The New York Times wrote of Ann Hampton Callaway, "For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway." Callaway is one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted recently by BroadwayWorld as "Performer of the Year," Callaway is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny."

Live from 54 Below is a new series featuring streams of LIVE performances direct from Broadway's Living Room! Designed to make more shows accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.