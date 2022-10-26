Anime NYC Announces Schedule of Events for the 2022 Japan Animation and Pop Culture Convention

Anime NYC powered by Crunchyroll, (www.AnimeNYC.com) one of North America's largest conventions dedicated to anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture, has announced programming for the 2022 convention, taking place at New York's Javits Center (655 W 34th St at 11th Ave) from November 18-20.

Celebrating its 5th Anniversary this year, the convention features three days of over 400 exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, performances, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan, all under one roof. Over 200 hours of programming is planned for the weekend.

Highlights this year include panels from some of the major companies in the Japanese entertainment world including Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Crunchyroll, GKIDS, HIDIVE, Kodansha, Sentai, TMS, VIZ Media, and Yen Press.

This year, over 50,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime NYC from all 50 states and 27 different countries. Countries include: Canada, Mexico, England, France, Germany, Australia, China, Brazil, and Japan.

Anime NYC was founded in 2017 and has quickly become the fastest growing anime convention in the US, second only to Anime Expo which welcomes 100,000+ attendees in Los Angeles. Anime NYC has presented the largest Japanese concerts in NYC history and global premieres, before even Tokyo.

Anime NYC Guests

Anime NYC welcomes guests from across the US and Japan. The most up to date guest list can be found HERE. Recent additions include:

Â· Hajime Isayama - The creator of Attack on Titan makes his first appearance in the US. Attack on Titan is a global phenomenon, selling over 100 million copies, and the creator of the original Japanese comic will meet and sign autographs with American fans in a historic event at Anime NYC.

Â· Johnny Yong Bosch - Prolific voice actor behind many fan favorite characters in the US including Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer, Vash the Stampede in Trigun, and Orga Itsuka in Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Â· Yoko Shimomura - One of the biggest female composers in Japan, Shimomura is known for the music of FINAL FANTASY XV, Kingdom Hearts, Parasite Eve, and much, much more. She'll make a rare appearance at Anime NYC as part of the 35th Anniversary A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY concert.

Â· Jujutsu Kaisen US Cast - Jujutsu Kaisen is a story of school-age sorcerers doing battle with spirits and one of the most popular anime in America. Anime NYC is proud to welcome its main cast for fans to meet them all together! Anime NYC will welcome Adam McArthur (Yuji), Anne Yatco (Nobara), Robbie Daymond (Megumi), and Ray Chase (Sukuna).

Â· Anime Influencers - Two of the biggest influences in the anime space will be coming to Anime NYC. King Vader is an award-winning writer, director, and content creator now with a deal with Netflix and over 5 million followers across social media. RDCWorld1 is a group of entertainers who create viral videos across anime, gaming, and pop culture, and they have a fanbase of over 6 million.

**For anyone interested in requesting interviews with panelists, special guests, and Anime NYC's show director Peter Tatara on site, during the weekend, please fill out the following application HERE.

**A letter with this information will also be sent this afternoon, and all requests need to be submitted by October 30 at 11:59pm.

Anime NYC Programming

There are a variety of scheduled events throughout the three-day celebration for Anime NYC. All events take place at the Javits Center. Full details on programming can be found HERE or see below for a highlight overview.

Friday, November 18

A New World: intimate music from FINAL FANTASY - 3:00 PM - Special Events Hall)

Celebrate 35 years of the FINAL FANTASY video game saga with a unique official concert. Under the direction of Eric Roth, the New World Players chamber ensemble performs exclusive arrangements from throughout the FINAL FANTASY series in a thrillingly personal style. And as a very special treat for fans at Anime NYC, FINAL FANTASY XV and Kingdom Hearts composer Yoko Shimomura will make a rare in-person appearance at the concert.

Â· TRIGUN STAMPEDE Special Event - 6:00 PM - Panel 1 (1E09)

Trigun, the fan-favorite anime from the '90s, is back for a new generation with TRIGUN STAMPEDE. The producers of the new series will be traveling from Japan to New York City to showcase new footage from the upcoming anime for the first time.

LUPIN ZERO World Premiere - 6:30 PM - Panel 4 (1E03)

LUPIN THE 3rd is one of the longest-running anime and manga series in Japan. Since the 1960's, it has told the tale of infamous gentleman thief Lupin III, and now over 50 years since its start, fans can step back in time and see where it all began with an all new anime following Lupin's origin story and earliest adventures.

PROMARE Cheer Screening - 8:00 PM - Special Events Hall

Studio TRIGGER is a Japanese animation studio behind Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and two segments of Disney's Star Wars: Visions anthology. They'll be at Anime NYC to present a special Cheer Screening of their first feature film - PROMARE. The Rocky Horror Picture Show of anime, this event is filled with audience participation, call outs, and shouting at the screen.

Saturday, November 19

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Special Event - 11:15 AM - Special Events Hall

The popular fantasy anime, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, will have its first feature film released in the US next year. To celebrate, producers of the film will present new footage of it to audiences in the US for the first time together with a special live concert from theme song performers MindaRyn and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION.

HIGH CARD World Premiere - 7:00 PM - Panel 1 (1E09)

Get an exclusive first look at TMS Entertainment's new original anime, HIGH CARD, at this world premiere screening. HIGH CARD original authors Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno - the team behind the popular Kakeguri - will present this special event that takes fans into a secret society where a game of cards can change the world.

Anime NYC Masquerade - 9:00 PM - Special Events Hall

Cosplay takes over the Main Stage with the Anime NYC Masquerade. Guests will compete for the chance to win prizes for craftsmanship, showmanship, and of course, bragging rights. Costumes spanning the worlds of anime, manga, video games, musicals, books, and even comics and movies are all eligible for entry.

Sunday, November 20

WIT Studio 10th Anniversary - 2:00 PM - Panel 1 (1E09)

WIT Studio has spent 10 years making some of the bigget anime on the planet including Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, Great Pretender, and the Ancient Magus' Bride. To celebrate their anniversary, WIT Studio CEO George Wada presents a talk about the studio's past as well as an opportunity to witness a live drawing by one of the studio's newest stars.

Also, throughout the weekend, Anime NYC will present Cosplay Meetups, where fans of a particular series or character can gather in costume, mingle, and get to meet others who share their passion. For a schedule of the Meetups, please visit: www.AnimeNYC.com.

ï»¿

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

1 PM to 7 PM - Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley

1 PM to 10 PM - Panels, Screenings, and Special Events

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

10 AM to 7 PM - Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley

10 AM to 10 PM - Panels, Screenings, and Special Events

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

10 AM to 4 PM - Exhibit Hall and Artist Alley

10 AM to 4 PM - Panels, Screenings, and Special Events

"We are thrilled to present such a wide and diverse array of publishers and artists across the anime and manga industry at this year's Anime NYC," said show director Peter Tatara. "The realm of anime has not only established itself as a true global phenomena, but also has emerged as a booming industry. We are excited to welcome fans to the Javits Center as they bond as a community in their shared love of this artform. We know this will be a weekend that they won't forget."

For more information about Anime NYC and to purchase badges for the convention, please visit: www.AnimeNYC.com.