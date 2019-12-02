Anika Noni Rose to Have a Recurring Role on the Amazon Anthology Series THEM

Amazon has announced that Anika Noni Rose, Brooke Smith, P.J. Byrne, Malcolm Mays, Jeremiah Birkett and Sophie Guest will recur opposite Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas in their new anthology series Them, according to Deadline.

The horror series hails from executive producer Lena Waithe and writer and executive producer Little Marvin. The show has a two-season straight-to-series order.

Them is set in 1953 and centers on Alfred and Lucky Emory (Ayorinde and Thomas), who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family's home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Rose will play Ella Mae, a petite, loving, god-fearing, if a bit fastidious housewife. Like the Emorys, Ella Mae and her family are a pioneering black family in lily-white Compton.

Smith will play Helen Koistra, the realtor who moves the Emory family into their new home to the chagrin of their white neighbors.

Byrne will portray Stu Berks, Henry's patronizing new boss at the aeronautics plant. A 1950's version of the white dude who says shit like "I can't be racist, I have black friends".

Mays is Calvin, the first friendly face Henry meets at his new job in the aeronautics plant. Good humored and affable, Calvin helps Henry navigate the racial tension of being the first black engineer of the newly integrated office.

Birkett and Guest's characters have not been announced.

Rose will next be seen in a recurring role on Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere. Rose was last seen on the big screen in Assassination Nation, which had its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, she appeared in the film Everything, Everything and voiced the role of 'Princess Tiana' in The Princess and the Frog - becoming the first African-American Disney princess and the youngest person inducted into the Disney Hall of Fame. Other film credits include Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls and Half of a Yellow Sun. On Television, she recently appeared in The Quad, starred in the Emmy Award-nominated Roots as 'Kizzy' and was a fan favorite as 'Jukebox' in Power. Additional Television credits include The No. 1 Ladies Detective as well as THE GOOD WIFE and Private Practice.

On stage, she received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and she received a Tony Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in A Raisin In the Sun alongside Denzel Washington. This past summer she starred in the title role of 'Carmen Jones' in John Doyle's production at the Classic Stage Company.

Read the original article on Deadline.





