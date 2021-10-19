Anika Noni Rose Releases New Original Song 'So Much More'

Accompanying her critically acclaimed performance in Netflix's hit miniseries MAID, Tony Award Winner Anika Noni Rose has released new song "So Much More" as a tribute to the show's themes of motherhood, poverty, and resilience. Anika's performance quickly became a fan-favorite since the show's premiere earlier this month, with Shondaland calling her the "MVP of MAID." Inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir, MAID centers around a young mother who flees an abusive relationship and finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. Anika stars opposite Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, and Nick Robinson.

Anika Noni Rose is a Tony Award winner, nine-time NAACP Image Award nominee, and a Disney Legend. Television credits include the recently released Them on Amazon, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, The Quad, Power, the miniseries Roots, The Good Wife, and The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency. Rose's film credits include Dreamgirls, The Princess & The Frog, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, For Colored Girls, Half of a Yellow Sun, Everything, Everything; Assassination Nation, and The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain. Stage credits include Caroline, or Change (Tony Award), A Raisin in the Sun (Tony Nominee), Footloose, Eli's Coming, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Carmen Jones (Lucille Lortel Award), Encores! production of Purlie, and the New York Philharmonic's production of Company. It was also announced that Anika will lead the Showtime series, Let The Right One In.