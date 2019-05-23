Anika Larsen And Colin Donnell Lead Readings Of ALMOST FAMOUS

The New York Post reports that readings have been held of the musical adaptation of the hit film Almost Famous.

According to the report, Broadway and music industry luminaries gathered for a reading that featured Tony-nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful) portraying Elaine Miller the mother of the film's protagonist, William. The role was made famous by Frances McDormand in the film.

Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, Violet) stepped into the shoes of the lead singer of the rock band Stillwater. Jeff Bebe, originally played by Jason Lee.

This musical will have its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, from September 13 - October 20, 2019, with hopes for a 2020 Broadway transfer.

Almost Famous is directed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) and features classic hits, as well as new songs with music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot, SpongeBob SquarePants), with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll, Broadway's Waitress). It is presented by special arrangement with Lia Vollack on behalf of Columbia Live Stage, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.

Almost Famous is a 2000 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Cameron Crowe and starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s while covering the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published.

The film is semi-autobiographical, as Crowe himself was a teenage writer for Rolling Stone. It is based on his experiences touring with rock bands Poco, the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.





